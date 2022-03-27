Rev. Angela J. Misal, 66, of Columbia passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family on March 23rd, 2022. She was born in Corning, NY to the late Norman and Nancy Baker and was a lifelong resident of this area. Angela was a graduate of Columbia High School with the Class of 1974 and attended Millersville University where she studied psychology. She loved the Lord and was ordained through Christian International, which began more than twenty-five years of service in the communities in and around Columbia. Angela was an avid musician specializing in vocal and piano while being a worship and youth leader. She adored her family and treasured spending time with them; especially her grandchildren.
Angela leaves behind her husband of almost forty-four years Gordon Misal of Columbia; her children, David, husband of Misty Misal of Spokane, WA, Carolyn Misal of Columbia; seven grandchildren, Nichole, Nathaniel, Maria, Jodee, Rebecca, Idubin, Dominic; one great grandchild, Riley; a sister, Diana, wife of John Elder of Bainbridge; a community of many friends.
Services for Angela will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, March 30th, 2022 at the Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, 519 Walnut St., Columbia, PA 17512. Pastor Steven Hilton will officiate. The family will receive friends for visitation beginning at 10:00 a.m. until service time. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation In Angela's name to Dayspring Christian Academy, 120 College Ave., Mountville, PA 17554 or www.dayspringchristian.com/donate. Arrangements by the Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc. Columbia/Landisville