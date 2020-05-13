Bless the Lord, O my soul: and all that is within me, bless His holy name. Psalm 103:1
Reuben Z. Stoltzfus, 82, of Manheim went home to be with his Lord and Savior, on Sunday, May 10, 2020 at Mount Hope Nazarene Retirement Community, Manheim. He was the son of the late Elias R. and Catherine King Stoltzfus. He was the loving husband of the late Lydia M. King Stoltzfus who passed away on June 18, 2018. He attended Grace Brethren Church, Manheim and Grace Point Church of the Nazarene, Ephrata. Reuben worked in the egg processing industry for many years. He enjoyed the Philadelphia Phillies, Southern Style Gospel Music, and twice reading the Bible through in its entirety. He attended Gap School through 8th grade. In 1986 he earned his GED from Warwick High School, graduating with honors.
Surviving are four daughters: Katie K. Buggy of Elizabethtown, Elsie B. Albright of Lititz, Barbara K. wife of Marlin Seiders of Manheim, Mary Ann wife of Thomas Wolf of Lititz; two sons: Solomon K. husband of Joy Stoltzfus, and David K. husband of Sandy Stoltzfus both of Manheim, 16 grandchildren, 24 great-grandchildren and four siblings: Tobias husband of Esther Shetler Stoltzfus of Salineville, Ohio, Sarah wife of the late John Petersheim and the late David Beiler of Narvon, Mary wife of the late Elam Fisher of Paradise, and Barbara wife of Omar Glick of Gap. He was preceded in death by a grandson, David Stoltzfus, Jr., two sons-in-law, Patrick R. Buggy and Michael A. Albright, two brothers, Christ Stoltzfus late husband of Edna Kramer Stoltzfus, and David K. Stoltzfus late husband of Suvilla B. Stoltzfus Stoltzfus.
The family would like to thank Mount Hope Nazarene Retirement Community for the loving care they provided to Reuben for the past four years.
Funeral services are private and at the convenience of the family. Interment in Hernley Mennonite Cemetery, Manheim. In lieu of flowers, those desiring may send contributions in Reuben's memory to Mount Hope Nazarene Retirement Community, 3026 Mount Hope Home Road, Manheim, PA 17545. To send the family online condolences, please visit: www.buchfuneral.com.
