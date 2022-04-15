Reuben W. Ringler, 84, of 240 Laurel Road, East Earl, PA passed away at home on Thursday, April 14, 2022. He was married 62 years to Anna H. Martin Ringler. Born in Churchtown, he was the son of the late Floyd K. and Anna G. Weaver Ringler.
Reuben was a retired farmer and a member of the Bowmansville Mennonite Church, Groffdale Conference.
Surviving besides his wife are four sons, Irvin husband of Verna Ringler of Robesonia, David husband of Lois Ringler of Middleburg, Lester Ringler of Needham, MA, and Eldon husband of Arlene Ringler of Elkton, KY; eight daughters, Dorothy wife of Melvin Sauder of Penn Yan, NY, Erma wife of Lawrence Leinbach of East Earl, Anna Mae wife of Nelson Zimmerman of Charles City, IA, Ella wife of Harold Shirk of Stanley, NY, Jane wife of David Zimmerman of Canadaigua, NY, Vera wife of Lamar Burkholder of Charles City, IA, Verna wife of Lavern Zimmerman of Charles City, IA, and Ruth wife of Elam Horning, Jr. of Leola; 88 grandchildren, 128 great-grandchildren; four brothers, Alvin W. husband of Edna Ringler, Penn Yan, NY, Abram W. husband of Lena Ringler of East Earl, Floyd, Jr husband of Anna Mary Ringler of Narvon, and David W. husband of Anna Ringler of Thorp, WI; four sisters, Florence W. Sauder of East Earl, Fannie W. wife of Ivan Newswanger of Martinsburg, Mabel W. wife of Melvin Nolt of New Holland, and Ella W. wife of Elmer Weaver of Shippensburg. He was preceded in death by a brother Harvey W. Ringler and a grandson, Caleb Zimmerman.
A Funeral Service will be held on Monday, April 18, at 9:30 A.M. at the Bowmansville Mennonite Church, Oaklyn Drive, Narvon, with Bishop Leon N. Zimmerman officiating. Interment in the adjoining church cemetery. Viewings will be held at the late home on Sunday from 1:00 to 4:00 P.M. and 6:00 to 8:00 P.M.
Kindly omit flowers. Arrrangements by the Eckenroth Home for Funerals, Terre Hill, PA
A living tribute »