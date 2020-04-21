Reuben W. Martin, 93, died April 18, 2020 at the Lincoln Christian Home.
He was married 72 years to Lena Snyder Martin, also a resident of the Lincoln Christian Home. Born in East Earl Twp., he was the son of the late Amos and Magdalena Weaver Martin.
Reuben had been a farmer, hauled cattle, and in later years had worked at the New Holland Sales Stables. He was a member of the Groffdale Mennonite Church, Weaverland Conference.
Surviving besides his wife are three sons and three daughters, James husband of Emma Martin of Goshen, IN, Elvin husband of Lovina Martin of Narvon, Arlene wife of Paul Zimmerman of Ephrata, Mary Jane wife of Paul Martin of New Holland, Marian wife of Daryl Martin of Gap, and Reuben, Jr., husband of Mary Lou Martin of New Holland; 24 grandchildren, 80 great-grandchildren, and 2 great-great-grandchildren, 3 step grandchildren and 14 step great-grandchildren; and a brother Amos L. husband of Frances Martin of Terre Hill. He was preceded in death by siblings, Katie Leinbach, Lydia Ann Nolt, Lizzie Reiff, Esther Horning, Frances Hurst, Magdalena Burkholder, Emma Marin, Leah Burkholder, Anna Martin, Minnie Zimmerman, and David Martin, by a grandson, a great-grandson and a daughter-in-law Verna Martin.
Services and interment in the Groffdale Mennonite Cemetery will be private and held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements by the Groff High Funeral Home, New Holland, PA.
