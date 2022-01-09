Reuben Seibel Martin, Jr., 75, formerly of Akron, PA, was welcomed into God’s open arms on Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021, in Sarasota, FL, after a battle with Alzheimer’s disease. He was the husband of Kathy Zink Martin.
Reuben (also known as Junior or Ruby) was born to the late Reuben and Anna Martin at their home in New Holland, PA on Oct. 23, 1946. Reuben and his brother, Clyde, worked together over 32 years installing fascia, soffit and siding on many homes all over Lancaster County, as well as driving truck long distance for Ray Burkholder. He served as a Conscientious Objector during the Vietnam War at Sarasota Memorial Hospital as a hospital aide.
Reuben was blessed with a large and loving family. He just celebrated his 30th wedding anniversary with wife, Kathy. Aside from being an amazing father and husband, Reuben is remembered as a kind and giving man who was a friend to anyone who met him. He loved driving truck, motorcycles, automobiles, tinkering and most of all – being with his family. He will be dearly missed by all.
Reuben was preceded in death by his parents and his brother Lloyd Martin (Ruth Zimmerman), Lititz, PA. Reuben was survived by his wife, Kathy Zink-Martin; his four daughters Jami Frank, Adamstown, PA, Lori Sheaffer, Kali Kunkle and Kesha Garcia all of Sarasota, FL; his two step-daughters; Kimberly Seng-Munn, Sarasota, FL and Kelly Sullivan, Phoenixville, PA; his nine grandchildren; one great-grandchild; his two brothers Clyde S. (Susan Patterson) Lititz, PA, and Victor S. (Melody Blake) Ephrata, PA; his five sisters Nora S. (Hugh Spurgin) Clermont, FL, Elizabeth S. of Lititz, PA, Erla S. and Margaret S. (George Zimmerman), both of Lancaster, PA and Joyce S. (Bruce Heckman), Brownstown, PA.
A Celebration of Life service will be April 9, 2022 from 2-4 PM at Reamstown Church of God.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to Sick Recovery for 638 at 1056 Palisades Dr., Leesport, PA 19533.