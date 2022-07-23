Reuben S. Zook, age 20 of 1135 Scenic Trail, Drumore, passed away at home on July 20, 2022. He was born in Gap, son to Henry S. and Annie L. Stoltzfus Zook.
He was a member of the Old Order Amish Church.
Surviving besides his parents are 3 siblings; Enos S. husband of Elizabeth Glick Zook of Fawn Grove, Lydia S. and Levi S. Zook both at home, grandparents; Henry F. husband of Katie Stoltzfus Zook of Kinzers and Enos K. husband of Katie Lapp Stoltzfus of Kirkwood.
Funeral service will take place from the late home, 1135 Scenic Trail, Drumore, on Saturday, July 23rd at 9 a.m. EST. Interment will be in Drumore Amish Cemetery.
