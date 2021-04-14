Reuben S. Morrison, 88, of St. Peter Apartments, Columbia, passed away on Monday, April 12, 2021 at home. He was born in Columbia, son of the late Reuben S. and Margie M. Kauffman Morrison. Reuben worked at A&P Supermarkets and Jamesway before his retirement. He was a member of St. James Lutheran Church and was very active in the activities at St. Peter Apartments.
He is survived by one brother: George E. (Karen) Morrison, York and one sister: Karen M. Hallacher, Lancaster. Two nephews: Gary and Paul.
Reuben's wishes were to have no formal service. Interment in Conestoga Memorial Park. Arrangements by the Workman Funeral Homes, Inc., Columbia/Mountville. To send an online condolence, visit: Workmanfuneralhomes.com
