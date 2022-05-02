Reuben S. Beiler, 94, of 2950 White Oak Rd., Strasburg, entered into rest Friday, April 29, 2022 at Fairmount Homes, Ephrata. Born in Ronks, he was the son of the late Benjamin and Sylvia Stoltzfus Beiler. He was the husband of the late Lydia Stoltzfus Beiler. The founder of Strasburg Pallet Company, he was member of the Old Order Amish Church.
Surviving are: 5 children, John S. married to Sadie Glick Beiler, Strasburg, Edna Mae married to Ammon H. Stoltzfus, Quarryville, Samuel S. married to Priscilla Stoltzfus Beiler, Quarryville, Benjamin S. Beiler, at home, Anna Mary married to Christ K. King, Strasburg; 20 grandchildren; 48 great-grandchildren; a great-great-grandchild. He was preceded in death by: a grandson, John David Beiler; brother, Elias Beiler; 2 sisters, Sarah Esch, Mary Zook; step-father, John Lapp; step-siblings, Samuel, Amos, Aaron, Daniel, Rebecca, Mattie, and Jonas.
Funeral services will be from the Beiler Residence 989 May Post Office Rd., Strasburg, on Monday, May 2, 2022 at 9 a.m. EST with interment following in Bunker Hill Cemetery. Friends may call at the late home from the time of this notice till the service. Kindly omit flowers. Furman's Leola
A living tribute »