Reuben R. Kauffman, 94, of Manheim passed away peacefully on Friday, October 28, 2022 at Ephrata Manor. Born in Manheim, he was the son of the late Reuben K. and Elsie Rettew Kauffman. He was the loving husband of M. Lucille Meiskey Kauffman, and they celebrated their 67th wedding anniversary this past March. Reuben was a machinist for the former Fuller Company and retired from Graybill's Tool & Die, Inc., Manheim. Reuben proudly served in the United States Army during the Korean War and received two service medals. He was a member of Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church, Manheim, the Manheim Historical Society, Manheim Sportsman's Association, and the Manheim VFW Post 5956. His interests included hunting, camping, and he enjoyed his time with the Rambling Rose Camping Club.
Surviving in addition to his wife are two daughters: Karen Kauffman and Cheryl Sides both of Manheim, one grandson, Nathan husband of Kim Sides of Rothsville, a great granddaughter, Kaylee and a sister, Yonnie Kauffman of Elizabethtown. He was preceded in death by a son-in-law, Kerry Sides, a sister, Gladys Meinkie and two brothers, Gerald and Robert Kauffman.
Funeral services are private and at the convenience of the family. Please omit flowers, those desiring may send contributions in Reuben's memory to Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church, 2 South Hazel Street, Manheim, PA 17545. To send the family online condolences, please visit: www.BuchFuneral.com
