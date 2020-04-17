Reuben O. Horning, 81, of Ephrata, formerly of Akron, passed away on Wednesday, April 15, 2020, at Fairmount Homes.
He was born in Bareville to the late Frank M. and Barbara (Oberholtzer) Horning and was the husband of Sarah Ann (Sauder) Horning with whom he celebrated 60 years of marriage on February 6th.
He was a member of Metzler Mennonite Church, where he also taught Sunday school.
Reuben was a truck driver for Martin Feed Mills and then for Sauder Eggs for 29 years before retiring. He enjoyed woodworking.
In addition to his wife, Reuben is survived by eight children: Julia Grace Sauder of Richmond, VA, Stanley S., husband of Sharon (Brubaker) Horning of Evans Mills, NY, Leslie S., husband of Crystal (Driver) Horning of Harrisonburg, VA, Nevin S., husband of Denise (Newswanger) Horning of Lititz, Neil S., husband of Tutuk (Winantuningtyas) Horning of Ephrata, Bruce S., husband of Crystal (Burkholder) Horning of Ephrata, Daniel S., husband of Gwen (Horst) Horning of Bridgewater, VA, Lewis S., husband of Amy (Eberly) Horning of Ephrata; twenty-four grandchildren; fourteen great-grandchildren; three siblings, Lavina Horning of Ephrata, Frank, Jr. husband of Esther Horning of Schaefferstown, Florence Horning of Ephrata.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by six siblings, Lena Hoover, Clayton Horning, Leah Horning, Anna Horning, Ruth Martin, Ina Horning.
Services will be private at the convenience of the family. Interment will take place in the Metzler Mennonite Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Reuben's memory may be made to Eastern Mennonite Missions, 53 W. Brandt Blvd., Salunga, PA, 17538 or Mennonite Central Committee, P. O. Box 500, Akron, PA, 17501.
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.
