Reuben N. Zimmerman, 91, of 710 Chestnut Hill Road, Denver, died Monday, September 21, 2020 at his home after a brief illness.
Born in East Earl, he was a son of the late Reuben W. and Lydia S. (Newswanger) Zimmerman. His wife, Ella (Hoover) Zimmerman, died March 12, 2007.
Reuben was a farmer and a member of Martindale Mennonite Church, Groffdale Conference.
Surviving are six children, Irvin H., married to Lydia Ann (Sauder) Zimmerman of East Earl, Luke H., married to Marian (Zimmerman) Zimmerman of Denver, Susie H., married to Amos N. Zimmerman of Mifflinburg, Ella H., married to Curvin M. Burkholder of Penn Yan, NY, Alta H., married to Alvin Z. Zeiset of East Earl, and Verna H., married to Harold H. Zimmerman of Denver; a son-in-law, Menno S. Martin of Denver; 43 grandchildren; 133 great-grandchildren; and four siblings, Laura Reiff of Millmont, Mary Etta Zimmerman of Leola, Isaac, married to Ella (Burkholder) Zimmerman of Ephrata, and Ida, married to Willis Stauffer of Denver.
Preceding him in death is a son, Ivan H. Zimmerman; a daughter, Edna Z. Martin; a stillborn grandson, Andrew Zimmerman; a stillborn great-grandson, Dwight Weaver; and three siblings, Anna Rissler, Clarence Zimmerman, and Leah Brubaker.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, September 26 at 8:45 AM at the late home with further services at 9:30 AM at Martindale Mennonite Church with the Bishop Titus Martin officiating. Interment will be in the adjoining cemetery. Viewing will be held at the late home on Friday from 2-4 PM and 6-8 PM. Kindly omit flowers. Arrangements by Eckenroth Home for Funerals, Terre Hill.
