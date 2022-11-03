Reuben K. Smucker, 73, of 5497 Meadville Rd., New Holland, passed away Tuesday, November 1, 2022 at his home. Born in New Holland, he was the son of the late Jacob S. and Rebecca King Smucker. Reuben was the husband of Elsie Ruth Allgyer Smucker and would have celebrated 50 years of marriage on November 9th.
A mason and woodworker, he was a member of the Old Order Amish Church.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by: 4 children, Amos Keith married to Lydia Mae Lapp Smucker, Millerstown, Anne Faith married to Stephen J. Fisher, New Holland, John Michael married to Lavina Beiler Smucker, and David Christopher Smucker, both of Gap; 14 grandchildren; 5 siblings, Naomi wife of the late Joseph Smucker, Benuel husband of Leah Smucker, Sadie wife of Christ Esh, Jacob husband of Sara Smucker, Eli husband of Betty Smucker; sister-in-law, Anna wife of Mel Stoltzfus. He was preceded in death by a brother, Christ.
Funeral services will be held at the late home on Friday, November 4, 2022 at 9 am EST with interment following in Red Hill Cemetery. A viewing will be held at the late home till the time of the service. Kindly omit flowers. Furman's Leola
