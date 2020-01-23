Reuben K. King, stillborn son of John G. and Martha King King, passed away on Wednesday, January 22, 2020. Besides his parents, he was survived by 3 sisters: Emma K., Lillian K., and Rachel K. King all at home, grandparents: Lizzie Glick King wife of the late Moses S. King of Christiana and Elizabeth Fisher King wife of the late Jonas K. King, Jr. of Paradise, great grandparents: Moses and Annie Fisher Glick of Quarryville and Reuben and Emma Stoltzfus Fisher of Paradise.
Services took place on Wednesday, January 22nd. Interment took place in the Bart Amish Cemetery. shiveryfuneralhome.com
