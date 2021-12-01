Reuben E. Nolt, 16, of Mohnton, passed away unexpectedly on November 27, 2021.
Born in Reading, he was the son of Elmer W. and Mary Jane (Martin) Nolt.
He attended Petra Church and was employed as a Carpenter. He loved making friends, doing missions work and spending time with his nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, Reuben is survived by his siblings: Rolan Nolt of Mohnton, Mary Louise wife of Carl Groff of Mohnton, Marilyn wife of Henry Garman of Narvon, Keith husband of Justine Nolt of Mohnton, Luke Nolt of Denver, Brittany wife of Mervin Stoltzfus of Narvon, Hannah Nolt of Reading, Zacharia Nolt of East Earl and Ajiah Fox of East Earl. Also surviving is his paternal grandfather: Rufus Z. Nolt, nieces and nephews: Matthew husband of Amber (Brubaker) Groff, Alisha Groff, Andrew Groff, Derek Groff, Kyle Groff, Akeem Garman, Alivia Garman, Alexa Garman, Ava Garman, Reid Nolt, Briana Nolt, Timothy Nolt, Logan Nolt and Peyton Stoltzfus.
Reuben is predeceased his maternal grandparents; Edwin and Emma (Good) Martin and paternal grandmother; Bernice (Weaver) Nolt and his niece; Megan Groff.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Friday, December 3, 2021 at 2:00 PM at Petra Church, 565 Airport Road, New Holland PA 17557. There will be a viewing held on Thursday, December 2, 2021 from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Petra Church and for one hour prior to the time of service on Friday. Interment will be held in Petra Memorial Park.
Eckenroth Home for Funerals in Terre Hill is entrusted with the funeral arrangements.
