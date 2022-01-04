Retta J. Graham, 87, formerly of Manheim passed away on Friday, December 31, 2021 at Oak Hill Nursing Center, Middletown. Born in Blacklog Valley, Juniata County, she was the daughter of the late John H. and Hazel Barkley Smith. Retta was the loving wife of the late Earl E. Graham who died in 2002.
She owned and operated the former Retta Graham’s Beauty Shop, Manheim. She was also assistant manager at the Beauty Shop in the former Watt & Shand Department Store, Lancaster and Lianne’s Beauty Shop in Lebanon. Retta graduated from the Adele Allen Beauty School of Altoona. She was a member of Black Log Church of the Brethren, Orbisonia, Elstonville Sportsman’s Association and the Manheim VFW Post 5956 Ladies Auxiliary. Retta loved to spend time with her family, especially her grandchildren.
Surviving are three children: Donna L. wife of Kenneth Updegraff of Elizabethtown, Earl E., Jr. husband of Mona Graham of Pine Grove and Brenda J. Enterline of Pocono Summit; ten grandchildren, three great-grandchildren and five siblings: John husband of Mary Smith, Michael husband of Patricia Smith, Phillip husband of Connie Smith, Margaret Longenecker and Mary wife of LeRoy Parson. She was preceded in death by six siblings.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend her graveside service at Byron Run Cemetery, Black Log Road, Orbisonia on Saturday, January 8, 2022 at 11:00 AM.
In lieu of flowers, those desiring may send contributions in Retta’s memory to the Alzheimer’s Association, 2595 Interstate Drive, Suite 100 Harrisburg, PA 17110. To send the family on-line condolences, please visit: www.BuchFuneral.com