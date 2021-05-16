Retired Chief Master Sergeant, William W. "Bill" Bickel, Sr., 80, of Elizabethtown, passed away on Sunday, May 9, 2021 at Lancaster General Hospital. Born in Reading, PA, he was the son of the late Vernon W. and Ruth (Moyer) Bickel. Bill was the husband of Linda S. (Barnes) Bickel with whom he celebrated 60 years of marriage this past September 3rd.
Bill proudly served and retired from the United States Air Force after 41 years of service and over 11,000 flight hours. He served in the 193rd Special Operations Wing. Early in his service he served as a flight engineer on EC-121 Constellation (Connie) planes and in 1977 the 193rd switched to EC-130 Hercules planes where he became a loadmaster. He received numerous accolades during his service to the country. His service included the Vietnam War, Grenada, Panama, Persian Gulf War, Haiti, and Bosnia, among other military actions.
Bill was a graduate of Wilson High School class of 1958. He enjoyed RV-ing, cars, motorcycles, and hunting. He and his wife, Linda, belonged to the "GI Gypsies" a camping group they helped start 50+ years ago. The group consisted mostly of members of the 193rd SOW. He was also an avid motorcyclist and rode his Harley Davidson beyond his 80th birthday and served as Chaplain for the Mount Joy Legion Riders. His most cherished pastime was his family. Everything he did in life was for, or because of, his love and devotion for his parents, wife, sons and their wives, and grandchildren. If there ever was a need, he was there to meet it. He was a believer in Christ as his savior and was a 50 year member of St. Paul's United Methodist Church in Elizabethtown and the American Legion Post 329 in Elizabethtown, American Legion Post 185 in Mount Joy, Life member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars, The National Sojourners Inc. Harrisburg chapter, and the Abraham C. Treichler Masonic Lodge 682 in Elizabethtown.
Surviving in addition to his wife, Linda, are three sons, Gregory A. Bickel, husband of Diana of East Berlin, Garry P. Bickel, husband of Melissa of Manheim, and William W. Bickel, Jr., husband of Cynthia of Pequea; five grandchildren, Beau Bickel, husband of Jenna of York Haven, Nathaniel Bickel, fiancé of Kaylin Julias of Dover, Wyatt Bickel of Lancaster, Marleigh Bickel of Pittsburgh, Ethan Bickel of Manheim; a great-grandson, Dean Bickel of York Haven.
He was preceded in death by four brothers, Vernon, Sharon, and Edward Bickel and Donald Shaeffer.
Services will be private and limited to family members. There will be a Life Celebration in the near future for all to attend. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Pennsylvania Wounded Warriors (PAWW), 1117 Country Club Rd., Camp Hill, PA 17011.
To leave a condolence please visit www.sheetzfuneralhome.com