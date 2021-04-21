Renny Joel Kline, 21, of Lititz, PA unexpectedly passed away on Saturday April 17, 2021. Born on April 15, 2000, Renny was the loving son of Joel and Donata Kline and his mother Kay Kline. A 2018 graduate of Warwick High School, Renny went on to serve his country in the United States Navy where he actively served at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland.
In his younger years, Renny was a member of the Warwick wrestling team and practiced Jiu Jitsu. He enjoyed fishing the local streams and ponds around Lititz. He was a true dog lover and was seen as a role model to his younger brothers.
Renny had a beautiful gift of always being able to see the best in everyone. He brought out the best in all who were blessed to be a part of his life. He was a very loving person and was loved by all who knew him. His presence will be greatly missed by all.
He is survived by his parents, Joel and Donata Kline, his brothers, Henryk and Johann Kline. His mother, Louvonne Kay Kline and sisters, Isabella Rivera-Kline and Joan Snyder-Rivera. Grandmothers, Mary Jo Kline and Joan Myers, uncle, Matthew Kline as well as girlfriend, Zenayda Paiz. He was preceded in death by his grandfather, Barry Kline.
Family and friends will be received at the Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home, 3110 Lititz Pike Lititz, PA 17543 on Friday April 23, 2021 from 10:30 AM to 11:30 AM. A funeral service will immediately follow with Pastor Eric Landram officiating. Interment will follow at Machpelah Cemetery with military honors to be rendered.
