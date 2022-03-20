Renee Kathleen Stadler Armstrong of Kennesaw, GA went to be with her Lord on March 11, 2022. She was at home surrounded by her family.
Renee was born on June 5, 1970 in Heidelberg, Germany while her father was stationed there in the Army. Her parents moved to Lancaster, PA and that's where she grew up and went to school. She graduated from Drexel University with a Bachelor of Science in Commerce & Engineering and Industrial Engineering and an MBA from Purdue University. She retired in 2018 as the Marketing Director, Gas Plants for GE Power. She was an inspiring leader to so many at GE. The most important event that happened at GE was that she met the love of her life, Paul, in 1993. After living in several states, she and Paul settled in suburban Atlanta in 2002 where they raised their daughters while balancing careers at GE. While her career was important to her, her family was always her first priority. Her daughters, Sara and Paige, were her heart and her joy. She was also dedicated to her extended family and was famous for finding ways to make gatherings special. Renee could always be counted on to turn any event into a festive and memorable celebration of being together. Renee loved the beach, sparkly jewelry, holiday traditions, puzzles, searching for sea glass, discovering people's passion, long walks, watching her girls play volleyball, and "having a plan."
Renee's faith was foundational to who she was. This faith radiated through her words and actions each and every day. Her faith was evident especially through service at her church, her daughters' schools and in the community. Renee felt strongly that you should let people know how much they mean to you, and she took joy in writing cards and notes expressing those feelings. It didn't matter if you were family, a business colleague, a close friend or an acquaintance, her cards and thank you notes were something to cherish. Over the past year, she spoke often of her belief that all God really wants us to do is love each other, so that became her focus. She gladly opened her arms to accept all of the love sent to her, and she returned that love in her special Renee way. She influenced those around her to listen closely to what others liked and to give them surprise gifts. Our lives have been enriched by Renee, we're all better for having had her in our lives, even though it wasn't long enough.
She is survived by her loving and devoted husband Paul, her two beautiful, caring daughters Sara and Paige, her parents George and Boots Stadler, her sister Shelly Overstreet (Rey Felix), her brothers Christian Stadler (Flora) and Andy Stadler (Samantha), Paul's sister Nancy Purcell (Scott), as well as 11 nieces and nephews and many aunts, uncles and cousins.
Visitation for friends and family will be held on Friday March 25, 2022 from 2-4 pm and 6-7:30 pm at Mayes Ward-Dobbins Funeral Home, 180 Church Street, Marietta, GA. Services will be held on Saturday March 26, 2022 at 2 PM at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 87 Lacy St. NW, Marietta, GA. Service will also be livestreamed the link can be found at St. Joseph's website www.saintjosephcc.org. In lieu of flowers, her family is asking that donations be made in Renee's name to The Robert Price Never Give Up Scholarship Fund with the Catholic Foundation of North Georgia.