Rene D. Rheault, 95, of Woodcrest Villa, went to his heavenly home on April 15, 2020 at Lancaster General Hospital. Born in Fitchburg, Massachusetts, he was the son of the late Joseph Alfred and Marie Aimee (Ruel) Rheault. He was the loving and devoted husband of Lucille (Goguen) Rheault for 68 years until her passing in 2016.
After working 40 years as a Superintendent in Manufacturing, in 1981 Rene relocated from Bedford, Pennsylvania to Lancaster, Pennsylvania to assist his family in real estate development.
As a member of the National Ski Patrol, Lancaster Ski Club and the 90 Plus Ski Club, skiing brought Rene great joy throughout his life. He was instrumental in teaching his sons to become skiing athletes. Later in life he competed as a Senior in downhill racing in Nastar, winning a gold medal. At age 92, he took his final ski trip to Jackson Hole, Wyoming. Rene was an avid golfer into his late eighties and continued to follow pro golfing until his passing. He was front and center as he and his friends followed the professionals from hole to hole at the 2015 Ladies US Open at the Lancaster Country Club. Rene was a member of the Woodcrest Wizards, a group of men who would compete in pocket billiards. It wasn't uncommon for Rene and his friends to "clear all the balls off the table on their first time up", they truly played like professionals. He enjoyed spending time with all of his friends at Woodcrest Villa. It was amazing how he could remember so many names. He also loved to travel. He would co-pilot an aircraft with his son all over the United States. From Maine to the Bahamas, to the west coast to ski. He covered it all.
At age 92 Rene was introduced to painting colorful abstract art. Painting became his new hobby. At age 94 he had his first art show which was held in the beautiful lobby of Woodcrest Villa. The art was vibrant and rich, featuring metallic paint and swirls of intense colors. The gallery was packed and people loved his work. Rene has donated his art to charity, and gifted to his nieces and nephews.
Rene will be greatly missed by his sons: Dr. Steven Rheault, of Lancaster, Gary Rheault, husband of Sherri of Mesa, Arizona; grandsons: Jason Rheault, of Mesa, Arizona, and Brian Rheault, husband of Dr. Katie Rheault, and their daughter Remi of Higley, Arizona; Dawn Groff, of Lancaster, who was like a daughter to him and many nieces and nephews who he loved dearly.
He was preceded in passing by his loving wife Lucille; siblings, Florence Anctil, wife of Rosario "Rosey", Leona Faucher, wife of Roland, Lorraine Gomber, wife of Henry, Paul Rheault, husband of Lillian, and Ferdnand "Stretch" Rheault, husband of Beatrice.
He was a member of Saint Leo the Great Church in Lancaster. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at a later date due to the current pandemic. Interment will be private at the convenience of the family at Saint Joseph New Catholic Cemetery.
