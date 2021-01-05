Renato B. Oliveros, Jr., 53, went into the arms of the Lord on Saturday, January 2, 2021 in Salisbury, MD. Born in Manilla, Philippines and raised in Lancaster, PA, he was the son of Renato G., Sr. and Dianita Beyo Oliveros.
Renato was a graduate of Lancaster Catholic High School, received his Bachelor of Science degree in Business from Millersville University. After graduation, he enlisted and served in the United States Navy for four years. Upon returning, he earned his Physical Therapy degree from Alvernia University. As a physical therapist, Renato traveled to Texas, Alabama and settled in a facility in Maryland. Renato believed that his patients always came first and was highly regarded in his profession.
Raised in the Catholic religion, Renato enjoyed Philadelphia sports teams, traveling to different countries, family gatherings to enjoy mom's cooking, reading about the military, and watching action movies. He enjoyed residing in Salisbury, MD for the past 15 years.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by his sister, Jocelyn O. Wolff, Lancaster, his brothers, Roderick B. Oliveros (Wendi), Lancaster and Ronald B. Oliveros (Liz), Lutherville, MD, and nieces and nephews: Andrew, Alex, Christian, Ava, Emma, and Sophia.
A Private Funeral Service for Renato will be held at The Groffs Family Funeral Home, with Reverend Lawrence W. Sherdel officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to St. Philip the Apostle Church, 2111 Millersville Pike, Lancaster, PA 17603.
