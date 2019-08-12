Renaldo A. Angelini, Sr., 89, of Lancaster, PA passed away on Saturday, August 10, 2019. Born in Lancaster, he was the son of the late Adriano Angelini and Freda Sterman.
Renaldo was a former member of the West Earl and Manor Ridge Lions Club. He was a HAM radio operator and an ordained minister. During his free time, Renaldo loved to listen to Bluegrass and Steel Guitar music.
Renaldo is survived by his four children, Ruthetta Angelini of Reading, PA, Jeana Angelini of West Allis, WI, Renaldo Angelini, Jr., of Myrtle Beach, SC, and Lawrence Angelini, of Lancaster, PA; and his two grandchildren. Along with numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his wife Lorraine Angelini, his four brothers, and three sisters.
A Memorial Service will be held on Wednesday, August 14, 2019 at 7:00 p.m. at The Groffs Family Funeral Home, 528 W. Orange Street, Lancaster, PA 17603 (corner of W. Orange & Pine Sts.). Family Visitation from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. Interment will follow the next day at Millersville Mennonite Cemetery.
In Rendaldo's honor, please make donations to Hospice & Community Care, 685 Good Drive, PO Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604-4125.
