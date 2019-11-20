Rena Faye Kreiser, of Palmyra, peacefully went to live with the Lord on Monday, November 18, 2019 at Elmcroft Senior Living, Lebanon.
Born April 22, 1929 in Lancaster County to the late Warren and Sara (Young) Kline, she was the widow of Wilbur C. Kreiser since 2011 after 53 years of marriage and also preceded in death by a daughter Carla Rosemary Kreiser.
She was a 1947 graduate of Manheim Central High School and worked as a homemaker and caretaker for many children through the years. Faye was a seamstress, loved gardening, rubber stamping and many other crafts. A member of Lebanon Valley Bible Church and earlier of Spring Creek Church of the Brethren and Chiques Church of the Brethren, she taught Sunday school at all three churches.
Surviving are her daughter, Diane K. Zorn; sons, David W., husband of Nancy Kreiser and Daniel W. Kreiser; five grandchildren; five great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren.
Interment and a private family service will be held at Chiques Church of the Brethren Cemetery, Mastersonville.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Hospice of Central Pennsylvania, 1320 Linglestown Road, Harrisburg, PA 17110.
