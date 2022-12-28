Rena A. Mattson, 79, of Willow Street, passed away December 22, 2022. Mrs. Mattson was born in Macon, Georgia, March 9, 1943, and raised in Avalon and Pennsville, N.J. She and her husband Wayne, lived in Swedesboro from 1969 to 1994 at which time they moved to Stone Harbor. From 2009 to 2022 Rena and Wayne enjoyed life at the Spring Run at the Willow Valley Retirement Communities in Willow Street, PA.
Mrs. Mattson was a graduate of Pennsville Memorial High School, Glassboro State College and Larson/Juhl Professional Picture Framing School in Methuen, MA. Rena was an art teacher and a certified professional picture framer. Rena taught 6 years in the Swedesboro Elementary School and 20 years in East Greenwich Township Elementary Schools in Mickleton, Clarksboro, and Mount Royal, N.J.
Mrs. Mattson was a Charter member of the Women's Museum of the Arts in Washington, DC, The Dickinson Theater Organ Society, The Friends of the Wanamaker Organ, The Antique Automobile Club of America, and the American Yo-Yo association. Rena was an accomplished artist in her own right. Although she worked in a variety of media, she most enjoyed wood carving. She studied carving with renowned carver J.P. Hand of Cape May County, N.J.
Rena is survived by her loving husband since November 27, 1969, Wayne Mattson; brother Herman Adkins; sister Phyllis Adkins; sister-in-law Patricia Adkins; one niece and six nephews; and several great- nieces and nephews. Mrs. Mattson is predeceased by her parents, Herman and Bellvirda (Law) Adkins.
Services will be private with burial to take place at the Lawnside Cemetery in Pilesgrove Township outside of Woodstown, NJ. In Lieu of flowers, donation may be made to the Dickinson Theater Organ Society, P.O. Box 7263, Wilmington, Delaware 19803 or the Stone Harbor Museum, 235-93rd Street, Stone Harbor, N.J. 08247
