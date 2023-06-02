Reita King, 91, passed away at Willow Valley Communities, Willow Street, PA, on Friday, May 26, 2023. Born in Clovis, NM on January 3, 1932, she was preceded in death by her husband of 51 years Jerry King, Sr.
Reita was an accomplished and highly skilled musician with an extensive background in Piano, Voice, and Handbells. She performed regularly over her lifetime, both as a soloist and with church and professional choruses, taught voice and piano, and conducted handbell choruses. Reita was a skilled seamstress and highly accomplished at needlepoint and quilting, having achieved the skill levels to perform national judging as a Master Craftsman for the American Embroidery Guild and earning a title of Master Quilter.
Reita was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Mount Joy, PA, where she was active in voice and handbell choruses and stitching activities. She was also a member of the Lancaster Liederkranz chorus.
Reita is survived by her children, Jerry King, Jr. (Karyn) of Columbia, PA and Caryn Johnson (Paul) of Venice, FL. Grandchildren, Sarah Ganse (Greg) of Lancaster, PA, Jerry King III of Dallas, TX, James King of Columbia, PA, Scott Johnson of Miami, FL, Casey Johnson (Jeremy) of Cincinnati, OH, and two step grandchildren. Reita had five great-grandchildren.
A celebration of Reita's life will take place at 6:30 PM on Thursday, June 8 at Trinity Lutheran Church, 47 West Main Street, Mount Joy, PA followed by a family greeting at the church.
