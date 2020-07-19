Reid L. Cummins, 33, formerly of Lancaster, died July 9, 2020 in Rapid City, SD. Born in Kingston, PA, he was the son of Dwight E. and Robin L. Fry Cummins of Lancaster.
A 2005 graduate of Penn Manor High School, he continued his education at San Diego State University receiving his BS in Geology and Biology in 2010. He then attended South Dakota School of Mines and Technology where he received his Master's Degree in Paleontology.
Reid had been employed as the Assistant Librarian at the Rapid City Public Library since 2017. He also was employed by South Dakota School of Mines and Technology in the Geology Museum and the Museum of Natural History as a lab technician in the Paleontology Department in Philadelphia.
His endeavors throughout his life included scouting in which he received the Eagle Scout Award, and challenger baseball. He was a member of (LPA) Little People of America, (TSA) Technology Student Association, and (SVP) Society of Vertebrate Paleontology.
He enjoyed reading, especially about Dinosaurs, music, movies, video gaming, science, travel, beach vacations, Penn State Football, Eagles Football, and spending time with family and friends.
Surviving beside his parents, Robin and Dwight are 2 brothers, Alex Cummins of Florida, Damon Cummins of Lancaster; a maternal grandmother, Lois Fry of Dallas, PA; aunts, uncles, and cousins.
A private outdoor memorial service will be held at Muddy Run Park, Holtwood, PA. reynoldsandshivery.com
A living tribute »