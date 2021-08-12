Reid E. Wissler, 90, of Lancaster, entered into the presence of his Lord and Savior, Jesus, Monday, August 9, 2021, at Lancaster General Hospital-Penn Medicine. He was born in Voganville to the late Eugene R. and Elizabeth (Burkhart) Wissler and was the husband of Peggy (Weaver) Wissler with whom he shared 70 years of marriage.
Reid was a member of Neffsville Mennonite Church. During his working years, he was a farmer and commercial real estate investor/operator. He was vice president and board member of the Pennsylvania Potato Growers Assoc., vice president, treasurer and board member at Ephrata Community Hospital, past president of West Earl Fire Company and West Earl Lions Club. Reid was awarded the Lions Club Melvin Jones award and served on the West Earl Twp. Planning Commission. Reid was a 32nd° Scottish Rite Freemason and was a member of Green Laurel Hunting Club. He also served as treasurer for State Senator Noah Wenger for 31 years. Aside from Reid's professional accomplishments, he was well known for his humor, love of Pine View Dairy chocolate milk and marshmallow Peeps. He leaves a legacy of faithfulness and a closely knit family. He will be missed by family and friends but may we all rejoice in the peace of knowing he is at rest in the eternal glory of King Jesus.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by five children, Linda, wife of Bob Unruh of Brownstown , Sylvia, wife of John Hess of New Danville, Sharon, wife of Stan Good of Terre Hill, Dale, husband of Jennifer (Ressler) Wissler of Brownstown, Reid L., husband of Diane (Metzger) Wissler of Brownstown; 10 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; three brothers, Glenn, husband of Mildred Wissler of Ephrata, Harold, husband of Jean Wissler of Voganville, and Clyde, husband of Nancy Wissler of Lancaster.
A memorial and celebration of life service will be held Tuesday, September 14, 2021 at 11:00 AM, at Neffsville Mennonite Church, 2371 Lititz Pike, Lancaster. Interment will be private at the convenience of the family in the Brownstown Evangelical Cemetery.
Memorial contributions in Reid's memory may be made to Albright Life Center, 417 W Frederick St., Lancaster, PA, 17603.
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.
