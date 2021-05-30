Reginald Alan "Reggie" Noble, long time resident of Lancaster, PA, died May 20, 2021 at the age of 53 after an unexpected cardiac event.
Reggie is survived by his wife and love of his life, Andi "Babers" Noble; daughters, Sydney and Sammie, whom Reggie lovingly called "Sydlover" and "Snoopy"; his mother, Deanna Noble; father, Richard Noble (Tammy); and sisters, Erin Bednarski (Matt), Erica Iwanowski (Ray), and Shawn Garcia (Denis).
Reggie was born on March 23, 1968 in Hanover, PA. He later lived in Panama for a short time while his father served in the U.S. Army Intelligence. He then moved to Pittsburgh. He attended West Virginia University and returned back to Lancaster where he met his wife, Andi, and worked as a steel fabricator for Richter Precision for 15 years.
Reggie was a devoted and loving husband, father, son, brother, uncle, cousin, nephew, brother-in-law, and friend. His charismatic, fun-loving energy always lit up the room. His infectious sense of humor always made people laugh. Reggie was a protector and provider who loved and nurtured those around him. Reggie was the epitome of "work hard - play hard," providing security and enjoyment for all around. A love of sports, art, music, and all things entertaining were his inspiration.
He was a loyal Pittsburgh fan, especially of the Steelers and Penguins, and would travel round trip to Pittsburgh in a day just to cheer on his team. He attended training camps where he would race the kids to try and get the first autograph. He also loved the Grateful Dead, and you could always count on their music playing at the ‘Nobles.' He and Andi traveled around the country just to see ‘Dead and Co' play. He enjoyed entertaining family and friends at his pool where he would grill and rally people to play badminton. In the evenings or on weekends, you would always find him puppy locked by his furry companions; Khloe, Geno, Charlie, and Bella. And we can't forget Lambert, who was his first fur baby.
His friends were like his family, and everyone felt safe around him. He put people at ease with his kindness and generosity. He was truly one of a kind. As his name implies, Reggie was the king of inclusion, inspiration, kindness, happiness, and giving. His high sense of morality and personal qualities were truly ‘Noble.' He will be dearly missed by all those who knew him. His lessons and spirit will inspire us all forever.
A Celebration of Life will be held Sunday, June 13, 2021 at 3:00 PM at Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA 17543. Guests will be welcomed for a time of gathering beginning at 1:00 PM. Family requests that in honor of Reggie's love for the Grateful Dead and the Steelers, guests wear Tie Dye or Black and Gold.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Reggie's memory can be made to the family's gofundme page at https://gofund.me/79c313f4. To leave an online condolence, please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com