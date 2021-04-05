Regina M. Zimmerman, 82, of Lititz, formerly of Pine Grove, passed away on Saturday, April 3, 2021 at Lancaster General Hospital. Born on October 3, 1938 in Pottsville, she was a daughter of the late Harry C. and Frances M. Kintzel Daubert.
She was a 1956 graduate of Pine Grove High School and a 1959 graduate of the Reading Hospital School of Nursing. Regina was an RN and worked at Berks Heim for 27 years. She was a member of Lititz Church of the Brethren. Regina loved to cook, bake, and quilt.
Surviving are her husband of 60 years, Marvin A. Zimmerman; two sons, Brian Zimmerman of Shillington, Bruce and wife Cyndi Zimmerman of Slatington; three grandchildren, Erica Zimmerman, Rachel Zimmerman, and Callun Bryce Zimmerman.
Funeral Services will be held on Thursday, April 8, 2021 at 11:00 A.M. at the Schuylkill Church of the Brethren, 347 Sweet Arrow Lake Rd., Pine Grove with Pastor Eric Landram officiating. There will be a viewing on Thursday, April 8, 2021 from 10:00 A.M. until time of service at the Church. Interment will follow in the Schuylkill Church of the Brethren Cemetery, Pine Grove.
In lieu of flowers, the family would prefer contributions be made to the Lititz Church of the Brethren, 300 W. Orange Street, Lititz, PA 17543 in her memory.
The H. L. Snyder Funeral Home, Inc., Pine Grove is in charge of arrangements and you may send condolences online at www.hlsnyderfuneralhome.com