Regina Louise Forsha, 92, of Lititz, PA, passed comfortably and peacefully from natural causes in the early hours of Wednesday, February 22, 2023.
Born in Johnstown, PA, "Jean" was the daughter of Elizabeth "Butch" (Bellak) Mayer and Gustave L. Mayer. She was the beloved wife of James (Jim) Thomas Forsha, and they were married in the home of Jean's parents in Johnstown, PA. The couple celebrated 68 years of marriage until Jim passed in August of 2021.
Jean attended Immaculate Conception School before moving to Garfield Junior High and then Johnstown High. She followed business/secretarial studies, and became a physician's assistant out of school. This was followed by work as a secretary for Quaker Sales until her marriage and the beginning of her family. She and Jim had three daughters and son before Jean went back to work, briefly as a secretary at Bedford High School (Bedford, PA) in 1959.
In 1964 the family moved to Manheim, Lancaster County, PA. Jean served many years working in the Manheim Central School District, as secretary to the middle school principal, eventually being elevated to secretary to the school district's superintendent. She also worked for Sauder Chevrolet, Manheim.
Jean was a woman of strong faith, a long-time member of St. Richard's Catholic Church, Manheim, and then St. James Catholic Church, Lititz, PA. She was welcomed into the Alpha Program at St. Thomas Episcopal Church of Lancaster, and, notably, introduced and ran that program at St. Richard's.
A wonderful mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, Jean still had time for many leisure activities, at which she excelled. She was a prodigious quilter and needlepoint creator. She and Jim took up golf together, and spent much of their retirement covering the country with friends and family. Jean herself counted two holes-in-one to her credit!
Mrs. Forsha is survived by three children: Joyce Pfautz, married to Steven Pfautz, Manheim; Janice Bellman of Elkhart, IN; and James D. Forsha, Jersey City, NJ. She was preceded in death by husband Jim, daughter Debra Weaver, and brother Donald C. Mayer.
Also surviving are five grandchildren: Jeremy Weaver, Harrisburg, PA; Erin (Pfautz) Manning, wife of Justin Manning, Mount Joy, PA; Michelle (Pfautz) Current, married to Jeffrey Current, Lufkin, TX; Chaz Bellman, married to Kaitlyn Bellman, Nappanee, IN; and Chayla Bellman, Nappanee, IN.
Finally, surviving great-grandson: Ace James Bellman.
Family and friends are invited to celebrate Jean's life on Friday, March 3, 2023 at the Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home and Crematory, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA, 17543. Private family viewing will be from 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m.; public viewing from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m., followed by a brief service at 11:00 a.m. The interment will take place at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville, PA. To leave an online condolence, visit SnyderFuneralHome.com.
