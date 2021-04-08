Regina L. "Sue" Martin, 73, of Lancaster, passed away on April 4, 2021 at Lancaster General Hospital. She was the daughter of the late Anna Maser and was the loving wife of Robert Martin for almost 56 years on June 12.
Sue attended J.P. McCaskey High School and loved flowers, gardening, and growing her own pumpkins. She was a wonderful homemaker.
Surviving besides her husband is a son, Robert W. Martin, one granddaughter, Jessica L. Martin, one great-granddaughter Noel J. Martin, and a step brother, Jacob Maser III. She was preceded in death along with her parents by a two-month-old son, Gary L. Martin.
Friends and relatives are invited to attend a funeral service on Friday, April 9, 2021 at 11 AM at the DeBord Snyder Funeral Home, 141 E. Orange St., Lancaster, PA 17602. Viewing will be held from 10 AM until the time of service. Interment will follow in the Laurel Hill Memorial Gardens, Columbia, PA.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Ann B. Barshinger Cancer Institute, 2102 Harrisburg Pike, Lancaster, PA 17601. To leave an online condolence, please visit:
DeBordSnyder.com 717-394-4097