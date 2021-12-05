What can you say about a life well lived? Regina K. Lowe, 99, left a large footprint on this world when she left her earthy home to find peace with her Heavenly Father. Born June 29, 1922, she was the daughter of the late Anna Smith Brenner and Paul Brenner. Regina was the wife of the late Harry (Bud) Lowe who passed away on October 30, 2015.
Myrtle Beach, Tuckahoe Acres, motor homes winters, world travel, her church, bingo, cards, wine, family and friends were just some of her many loves. What she would have you remember most is all the memories she has left with all of us. Regina was retired from Wyeth Laboratories.
Regina leaves behind many who will miss her including a daughter, Gail Goodhart wife of Dennis, Maytown, sister Patricia Stewart of New York, step daughter, Connie Dickerson, wife of Don, Texas and her best friend of 60 years, Vivian Carroll. Her grandchildren, Regina Scanlin, wife of Michael, Marietta, Dennis Goodhart II, husband to Linda, Ohio, Jennifer Olfano, wife of Eric, Daniel Browne, husband of Monica and Scott Browne husband to Vanessa. Seven great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews, as well as others who knew her lovingly as Aunt Jean.
She was preceded in death by her son, Raymond Sumpman, and siblings Margaret, Katheryn and Beaner.
Family and friends will be received at the Sheetz Funeral Home, Inc., 16 East Main Street, Mount Joy on Thursday, December 9, 2021 from 6 PM to 8 PM. Formal services held at St. John’s Episcopal Church in Marietta will be private, due to the covid restrictions of the church.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. John’s Episcopal Church, 239 East Market Street, Marietta, PA 17547, Hospice and Community Care, 685 Good Drive, Lancaster, PA 17604 or American Cancer Society, PO Box 862 Carnegie, PA 15106. Please put Regina's name on the memo line of the check.To send an online condolence, please visit www.sheetzfuneralhome.com