Always aware of treating others as they would like to be treated. In Regina's memory, please pay it forward with selfless random acts of kindness.
Regina Anabelle (Hershman) Messer, 87, of Lancaster, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, July 18, 2023. Born in Cumberland, MD, she was a daughter of the late Mary Ann Donagher Hershman and Earl John Hershman. Regina was married to the late Gordon W. Messer.
She is survived by daughters Roxanne M. Messer and Celeste P. Messer, niece Karen A. Welch, and nephews Philip, David, and Scott Messer. She is also survived by daughter-in-law Christine Messer, and grandson Eric M. Messer. She was predeceased by her parents, son Michael K. Messer, sister Patricia Ann Hershman Schriver, and niece Theresa R. Schriver.
Regina was a 1953 graduate of Columbia High School and employed at offices in this area. She loved the outdoors and visiting Maryland, West Virginia, and Delaware areas. Other interests were crossword puzzles, sales, listening to records, and Coast to Coast radio shows. She enjoyed her beloved pups, Spooky, Abby June, Tippy, her cats, wild animals, and bird watching. She participated every Thursday in the Brown Bag Lunch program at St. Anne's. Regina loved going to the Barnstormer's game every Tuesday with her daughter Roxanne. She was spunky, caring, selfless, and strong-willed. Her family was the light of her life, and they will miss her greatly.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 AM on Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at Holy Trinity Catholic Church, 409 Cherry St., Columbia, PA 17512. Guests will be welcomed at 10 AM. Interment will immediately follow at Laurel Hill Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations in Regina's name to St. Anne's Catholic Church, stannechurch.org, Pet Pantry, petpantrylc.org, or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, stjude.org.
To leave an online condolence, visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com