Regina A. "Jeanie" Miller, 88, of Lancaster, passed away unexpectedly on April 5, 2020. Born in Lancaster, she was the daughter of the late Robert & Anna (Dieterle) Herr. She was the loving wife of the late Paul A. Miller for over 60 years.
Jeanie's Catholic faith meant everything to her. She was a devoted parishioner, charter member and part of the women's auxiliary of St. Philip the Apostle Catholic Church. When she was away from the church, she was guaranteed to be with her family. Family meant everything to Jeanie. Her heart and table were always open for anyone that needed a little love, or some of her delicious homemade soup. Jeanie's love was not only for people but animals as well. From childhood she was an animal lover and passed that on to her children.
Jeanie made friends wherever she went. In retirement, Jeanie and Paul would travel to Marathon or the Villages in Florida to escape the cold. The mountain cabin was another place for the family to spend time. Jeanie enjoyed the outdoors so gathering around the campfire was a time she truly cherished. Sharing stories and roasting a good hotdog always brought joy to her heart.
Her loving spirit will continue on in her children, Patricia A. Glasser, Douglas S. Miller (Stacy), Bradley P. Miller and Kevin T. Miller, husband of Lisa, all of Lancaster; grandchildren, Kayla Miller, fiancé of Ryan Rankin, Savannah Miller, Shelby Wallick (Bob) and Cody Frusetta and her sister, Susan L. Meredith wife of Robert, of Portage, PA. She was preceded in passing by her husband and parents.
Services will be at the convenience of the family.
The family requests memorial contributions be made in Jeanie's memory to SPCA of Lancaster, 848 S Prince St., Lancaster, PA 17603 and in honor of her memory perform a random act of kindness; compliment a stranger, pay for the person behind you or send a card to someone in a nursing home. Brighten someone's day by doing something small.
