Reggie Lamar Miller, 73, of 118 Elm Drive, Ninety-Six, SC, passed away Monday, December 19, 2022. Born in Fredrick, MD, he was a son of the late John Miller and Nora Splain.
He was an avid outdoorsman and loved spending time in the mountains. In his younger years he was a very talented fast pitch softball player.
Surviving is his son, Steve Miller; sister, Mary Anne Lloyd; brothers, Larry Miller and Steven Miller; grandchildren, Gavin Miller and Alexandria Miller (Ivan Ryan Wrenn); and great-granddaughter, Lilith Page Wrenn. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Charles Miller.
The family will hold a memorial service at a later date. Memorials may be made to Humane Society of Greenwood, P.O. Box 49776, Greenwood, SC 29649 (www.gwdhumanesociety.org). Harley Funeral Home and Crematory (www.harleyfuneralhome.com) is in charge of the arrangements.
