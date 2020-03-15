Reed Reynolds, 53, formerly of Shamokin, PA, passed away on Wednesday, March 11, 2020 in Lancaster, PA, after a brief illness.
Reed Kenneth Reynolds was born on August 12, 1966 in Glendale, CA, the son of Lee and Karleen Eberly and the late John Reynolds. Reed had a Bachelor of Science degree in Special Education from Lock Haven University and also a Master's degree in Social Work from Temple University.
Reed was living in Berlin when the wall came down in 1989. He worked for the Army in various programs and activities with military youth. He loved being an advocate for families and children. He was employed over the years as a child welfare caseworker, Child and Adolescent Therapist, Child Welfare Supervisor, Child Welfare Trainer, Program Manager at Lancaster County Community Action Center, TANF Services Supervisor, a Community Therapist, and worked at Career Link. He also was an instructor for Millersville University and Harrisburg Area Community College.
Reed's most recent employer was the Pennsylvania Human Relations Commission. He was well known and respected in the Lancaster social justice community. At town hall meetings people would smile and wave saying, "Hey Reed." In June 2019, he represented the Commission at PRIDE events across the Commonwealth and was photographed with Lieutenant Governor John Fetterman. As an Educational Outreach Coordinator with the Pennsylvania Human Relations Commission, Reed oversaw nine advisory councils and helped organize a social justice summit in Lehigh County. He was a member of the 2020 class of the Martin Luther King Leadership Development Institute in Harrisburg. He did whatever he could to combat injustice and advocate for people with disabilities and the LGBTQ community. Reed was known to be a good man with a big heart.
Reed is survived by his parents, Lee and Karleen Eberly; two brothers, John Reynolds (Valerie) of Southside, Alabama; Donald Reynolds (Michelle) of Edmore, North Dakota; sister Karla Hillen (Jamie) of Richmond Hill, Georgia; three nieces, two nephews and seven great nieces and nephews; and two local cousins, Gary and Kenny Reynolds.
In lieu of flowers, please make a memorial to Camp Mount Luther, Mifflinburg, PA or lgbtlancaster.org. Because of the current public health concerns with COVID-19, the Memorial service will be held at private location. Please contact the family at 717-517-7845 if you would like to attend. (717) 273-6283
