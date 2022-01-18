Rebecca Sue Norwood, 63, of Reinholds, PA, passed peacefully on Friday, January 7th 2022. She was born in Ephrata, PA, to Betty and the late Harry Burkholder. She was the widow of Bruce Norwood with whom she shared 20 years of marriage.
She worked for many years for Pepperidge Farm and most recently as a driver for Lancaster Newspaper. She enjoyed hiking, camping, riding motorcycle and her animals.
She is survived by a daughter, Misty Dormer (Knier) and son-in-law Eric Dormer of Terre Hill, PA. Mother, Betty Burkholder of Terre Hill, PA. Brother, Scott Burkholder and his partner Susan Feaster of Morgantown, PA. Brother, Rick Burkholder and his wife Janice Burkholder of Ephrata, PA. To Leave an online condolence please visit: CremationLancasterPA.com
