Rebecca S. Stoltzfus, 77, of 734 Pleasant View Rd., Honey Brook, PA passed away at UPMC Lititz, Friday, June 11, 2021. Born in Leola, she was the daughter of the late Christian and Annie Stoltzfus Glick. Mrs. Stoltzfus was the wife of Daniel U. Stoltzfus. A homemaker, she was a member of the Old Order Amish Church.
Also surviving: children, John married to Elizabeth Lapp Stoltzfus, Jonas married to Martha Fisher Stoltzfus, Elmer married to Sally Beiler Stoltzfus, Christ married to Katie Stoltzfus, Hannah married to Benuel Miller, Naomi married to John Fisher, Malinda married to Ivan King, all of Honey Brook; 47 grandchildren; 31 great-grandchildren; step-siblings, Elam Stoltzfoos, Millerstown, Paul (Anna) Stoltzfoos, Daniel (Fannie) Stoltzfoos, both Leola, Ephraim (Esther) Stoltzfoos, New Holland, Levi (Robin) Stoltzfoos, FL, Mary married to Amos King, Ronks, Anna married to Josiah Beiler, Nancy married to John Fisher, Paradise.
She was preceded in death by: daughter, Annie Miller; granddaughter, Lydia Ann Stoltzfus; two brothers, Daniel and Jonas; step-sister, Rachel Fisher; in-law, Priscilla Stoltzfoos.
Funeral Services: Monday, June 14, 2021 at 9 a.m. EST from the late home with viewing there till the service. Interment: Stoltzfus Cemetery, Honey Brook. Furman's – Leola
