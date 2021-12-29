Rebecca S. Smoker, 95, of 171 Snake Hill Lane, Kinzers, formerly of Dundee, NY, went peacefully home to be with the Lord on Monday, December 27, 2021. She was the widow of the late James Z. Smoker. They were married 65 years until his death in 2012. Born in Caernarvon Township, she was the daughter of the late Ammon S. and Emma F. Stoltzfus.
Mrs. Smoker was a dedicated homemaker who enjoyed gardening and quilting. She was a member of the Pequea Amish-Mennonite Church.
Rebecca is survived by: four children, Ruth (Edwin) Zook, Leola, Lill (Daniel B.) Stoltzfus, Kinzers, Lester (Martha Stoltzfus) Smoker, Grand Ridge, FL, Arlene (Arlan) Martin, East Earl; 13 grandchildren; 25 great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; a sister, Sadie, widow of the late Dave Esh, Hatville; a brother, Neil Stoltzfus widower of the late Mattie, Johnson City, TN. She was preceded in death by: sisters, Leah Stoltzfus, Sylvia Haas, and Susie Stoltzfus and a brother, John Stoltzfus.
A viewing will be held at 10:00 am on Thursday, December 30, 2021 with a graveside service at 11:00 am at Pequea Amish-Mennonite Church, 115 Blank Road, Narvon. All will take place OUTDOORS.
