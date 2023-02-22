Rebecca S. Petersheim, 99, of 234 Springville Road, Kinzers, died Monday, February 20, 2023, at her residence. Born in Leola, she was the daughter of the late John and Leah King Lapp. She was the wife of the late Isaac F. King and the late Isaac Petersheim.
She was a homemaker and a member of the Old Order Amish Church.
Rebecca is survived by: children, John L. husband of Rebecca S. King King of Leola, Abram L. husband of Anna Beiler King of Kinzers, Barbie L. wife of Henry Lapp of Loysville, Samuel L. husband of Naomi King King of Blain; step-children, Lydia Stoltzfus of Gordonville, Emma Stoltzfus of Leola, Susie Stoltzfus of White Deer, John husband of Sarah Lapp Petersheim of Christiana, Emanuel husband of Annie Stoltzfus Petersheim of Georgetown; 34 grandchildren; 148 great-grandchildren; nine great-great-grandchildren; sister, Leah wife of John Beiler of Gordonville; sisters-in-law Verna Lapp of Gap and Anna Mary Lapp of Georgetown. She was preceded in death by a daughter, Katie Glick.
The funeral will be held on Wednesday, February 22, 2023 at noon at the residence of Benjamin and Barbie Stoltzfus, 5138 Peters Road, Kinzers, PA. Friends may call from the time of this notice till the service at the late residence. Interment will be in Myers Cemetery. Furman's-Leola
