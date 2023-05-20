Rebecca S. King, 88, of 382 Stormstown Rd., Bird-in-Hand, passed away Thursday, May 18, 2023 at her home. Born in Morgantown, she was the daughter of the late John E. and Rebecca Stoltzfus Stoltzfus. She was the wife of the late Melvin Lapp who died in 1987 and the late Benuel King who died in 2022.
A homemaker, Rebecca was a member of the Old Order Amish Church.
Surviving are: 4 children, John husband of the late Annie Fisher Lapp, Lititz, Lydia married to John Stoltzfus, Hopkinsville, KY, Annie married to Gideon Stoltzfus, Bird-in-Hand, Amos married to Arie Swarey Lapp, Kirkwood; 11 step-children, Christian married to Melinda Esh King, Daniel married to Sadie Fisher King, Samuel married to Sadie Mae King King, all of Lititz, Gideon married to Rachel Fisher King, Jonas married to Fannie Smucker King, both of Christiana, Benjamin married to Katie Fisher King, Sadie married to Daniel Smucker, both of Ephrata, John married to Lena Beiler King, Bird-in-Hand, Annie married to Elmer Esh, Ronks, Mary married to Daniel King, Honey Brook, Amos married to Rebecca Petersheim King, East Earl; 37 grandchildren; 78 step-grandchildren; numerous great and step-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by: siblings, Samuel Stoltzfus, Henry Stoltzfus, Annie Stoltzfus, Sarah King, Rachel Lapp, Arie Stoltzfus, an infant sister, 6 great-grandchildren; 9 step-great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be from the late home on Saturday, May 20, 2023 at 11 AM EST with interment following in Fisher's Cemetery, Christiana. The viewing will be from the time of this notice till the service at the late home. Furman's Leola
