Rebecca S. King, 83, of 1735 Division Hwy., Ephrata passed away Saturday, November 5, 2022 at her home. Born in Upper Leacock Twp., she was the daughter of the late John S. and Sarah Stoltzfus Glick. She was the wife of the late Daniel B. King who died in December of 2021. A homemaker, Rebecca was a member of the Old Order Amish Church.
Surviving are: 10 children, Benjamin married to Annie King King, Ronks, Sarah married to Moses Fisher, Lancaster, John married to Susie Esh King, Kirkwood, Lydia married to Amos Ebersol, Ephrata, Daniel Jr. married to Susie Fisher King, New Providence, Esther King, Ephrata, Enos married to Florence Fisher King, Ephrata, Malinda married to Jacob Hershberger, Ronks, Abner married to Rachel Stoltzfus King, Lykens, Bena married to Elam Beiler, New Holland; 66 grandchildren; 84 great-grandchildren; brothers, Abner married to Barbara Glick, Ben married to Sadie Glick, David married to Barbara Glick, all of Quarryville; sisters, Bena married to Henry Zook, Ronks, Arie wife of the late Amos Kauffman, Christiana; sisters-in-law, Barbara Glick, New Providence, Lydia Glick, New Holland, Malinda Glick, KY.
She was preceded in death by: a daughter-in-law, Sadie King; brothers, Moses, Enos, Simeon, John and Christ Glick; sisters, Sarah and Lizzie Glick; 8 grandchildren; 4 great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be from the Enos King Residence, 1751 Division Hwy., Ephrata on Monday, November 7, 2022 at 9 a.m. with interment following in Stoltzfus Cemetery. The viewing will at the Enos King Residence till the time of the service. Furman's Leola
