Rebecca S. Hartley, 1963-2022

Rebecca S. Hartley (58) died at home on October 16 in Vienna, Va. Paul Ammann, her husband, and Matt Ammann, their son, were with her. Death mercifully ended her struggles with recurring cancer.
Becky's parents, Carol and Bud Hartley of Lancaster, survive her as do her sister Cathy of Califon, NJ, and her brother Bob of Lancaster. She leaves a cadre of devoted athletes at George Mason University where she completed 18 years as throwing coach in the university's track and field program -- discus, javelin, hammer, weight throw and shot put. She taught a generation of Mason student athletes to excel in their sport while imparting life-long values.
Becky graduated from McCaskey High School where she was captain of the debate team. At Dartmouth College she studied international relations and joined the women's rowing team (BA cum laude, 1985). Her romance with Paul began at Dartmouth. They married at the Santee Chapel of The Lancaster Theological Seminary, 1987. A noisy thunderstorm punctuated their vows.
After college, the National Planning Association employed her as a consultant. There she became senior fellow in the international program and director of the Germany project. During that time, she co-authored with Michael Freney United Germany and the United States (1991), a book completed a few weeks before the Berlin wall was torn down.
Becky studied international law at the University of Virginia (JD 1994, MA 1998). She excelled at multi-tasking. In her final year of law studies, she edited the Virginia Law Review, was elected to the law honorary society, gave birth to Matt, and passed the bar exam.
She joined Arent Fox, a Washington-based law firm, where she practiced international law. Later, the Arent Fox practice was transferred to Bingham McCutchen LLP. She "quiet-quit" corporate America, declining partnership offers, to pursue a greater sense of duty and matters closer to her heart love of family, life-changing teaching and learning, trustworthy discoveries, help for those in need.
In 2015, she accepted a position at George Mason with the stipulation that she could continue coaching athletes, a star expression of her values. As a university vice president she promoted innovative scholarship and safeguarded research integrity.
Becky and Paul frequently opened their home to friends and relatives for brief respites and long recuperations. Social puffery, bullies, lies, greed and greed-driven politicians remain unwelcome, but wild foxes safely whelp in their backyard.
She loved cooking, birds, coaching, singing, painting, orchids, problem solving, gardening, and Virginia blue bells.
A celebration of Becky's life will be held at George Mason University on December 10. For further information, go to https://rememberingbeckyhartley.com. She asked that, in lieu of flowers, donations and memorial tributes be given to:
1.The Rebecca Hartley Memorial Scholarship, a track and field scholarship fund for throwers. George Mason University Foundation, Inc., 4400 University Drive MSN 1A3, Fairfax, VA 22030 or online at https://advancement.gmu.edu/hartley.
2. The George Mason Patriot Pantry, formally known as the Student Food and Housing Insecurity program online at https://ssac.gmu.edu/patriot-pantry/. Type Rebecca Hartley Memorial in the "additional comments about your gift" prompt.