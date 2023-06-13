Rebecca S. Esh, 93, of 3831 Old Philadelphia Pike, Gordonville, passed away Monday, June 12, 2023 at her home. Born in New Holland, she was the daughter of the late Samuel and Rebecca Stoltzfus Smucker and the wife of the late Samuel Esh who died in 2018.
Surviving are: 3 daughters, Barbara Ann wife of Eli Smucker, Kinzers, Anna Ruth wife of Amos Riehl, Gordonville, Rachel wife of Emanuel Esh, Paradise; 3 sons, Jacob husband of Anna Stoltzfus Esh, Gordonville, Samuel, Jr., husband of Fannie Petersheim Esh, Bird-in-Hand, Ivan husband of Sue Fisher Esh, Gordonville; 30 grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren; 3 great-great-grandchildren.
Rebecca was a loving mother and grandmother and a homemaker. A member of the Old Order Amish Church, she loved to host and serve people.
She was also preceded in death by: a grandson; 3 great-grandchildren; 4 sisters; 4 brothers. She was the last of her siblings.
Funeral services will be held at the Jacob Esh residence, 3829 Old Philadelphia Pike, Gordonville, on Tuesday, June 13, 2023 at 9 AM EDT with interment following in Dry Hill Cemetery. Friends may call at the Jacob Esh home from the time of this notice till the service. Furman's Leola
