Rebecca S. Beiler, 30, of 1143 Lancaster Pike, Drumore, PA died unexpectedly at home Wednesday, June 28, 2023. Born in Ronks, she was the daughter of John E. and Nancy Stoltzfus Fisher of Strasburg. She was the wife of Benjamin Lee Beiler. A homemaker, she was a member of the Old Order Amish Church.
Also surviving: children, John Mark, Ruthana, Matthew, Steven, all at home; grandmothers, Rebecca Fisher, Ronks, and Malinda Stoltzfus, Bird-in-Hand; parents-in-law, Elam and Malinda Beiler, Drumore; siblings, Christ (Anna) Fisher, Strasburg, Malinda (Elmer) Stoltzfus, Holtwood, Ruth (Sam) Smucker, Christiana, Fannie (Paul) Esh, Ronks, Ivan (Rebecca) Fisher, Lykens, Nancy (Ivan) Stoltzfus, Drumore, Miriam, Samuel, Verna, all Strasburg. A son, Christopher preceded her in death.
Interment was in Drumore Cemetery.
