Rebecca S. Beiler, infant daughter of Michael F. and Sadie Smucker Beiler of 314 Brethren Church Road, Leola, passed away on Friday, June 19, 2020 at Birthcare at Georgetown.
Besides her parents, she is survived by: siblings, Martha Beiler, Eli Beiler, Daniel Beiler all at home; grandparents, Eli and Rebecca Fisher Beiler of Leola and Eli and Lydia Stoltzfus Smucker of Christiana.
The funeral was on Saturday. Interment was in Upper Mill Creek Cemetery. Furman Home for Funerals, Leola.
