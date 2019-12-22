Rebecca S. "Becky" Reidenbach

Rebecca "Becky" Reidenbach, 61, of Lancaster, passed away on Wednesday, December 11, 2019, at Hospice & Community Care. Becky was born in Lancaster and proudly raised in Lititz by her parents, the late Dr. Arthur S. and Elizabeth J. (Mumma) Griswold.
Becky graduated from Warwick High School in 1976 and earned an associate degree in legal secretarial science from Wesley College in 1978. She was employed as a legal secretary for Shirk, Reist & Posey in Lancaster until 1985.
She volunteered extensively in the community and served on various committees. Becky was the life of the party and was an event planner extraordinaire, which complemented her unique craft-making and gourmet cooking skills.
Becky was a parishioner of St. John Neumann Catholic Church, and a former member of the Hamilton Club and Bent Creek Country Club.
She is survived by a daughter, Elizabeth C. Reidenbach, of Lititz; a son, Andrew W. Reidenbach, husband of Jessica E., of Hellam; two sisters: Diane G. Palmer, wife of William, of Lancaster, and Sally A. Young, of Manheim; two brothers: Thomas H. Griswold, of Hendersonville, NC, and Steven Stadlin, husband of Michele, of Penn Valley, PA; a special friend Dave Most, of Lancaster; and a host of nieces and nephews.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at 12:30PM at St. John Neumann Catholic Church, 601 E. Delp Rd., Lancaster, PA 17601. Friends will be received from 11AM-12:30PM in the social hall at the church. Interment will be private.
