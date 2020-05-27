Rebecca S. Baxter, 80, of Akron, formerly of New Holland, died Sunday, May 24, 2020 at Maple Farm in Akron, after a lengthy battle with ALS.
Born in York, she was a daughter of the late John and Helen (McKinley) Robison. Her husband, Lee H. Baxter, died March 10, 2003.
Rebecca was a homemaker but also worked part time in retail sales.
She enjoyed hand weaving cloth, reading, vacationing in Cape May, NJ, and especially spending time with her grandchildren.
Surviving are four children, Beth Baxter of Lancaster, Vicki Baxter of Monmouth Junction, NJ, Lisa Baxter, married to William J. McDonald of Lancaster, and John Baxter of New Holland; four grandchildren, Luke, Elisa, Lynn, and Kelly; and a great-grandson, Kolton.
Preceding her in death is a brother, Michael Robison.
A private graveside service at Pequea E.C. Cemetery will be held at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the ALS Association Greater Philadelphia Chapter, 321 Norristown Road - Suite 260 - Ambler, PA 19002, webpa.alsa.org. To send the family online condolences visit us at www.groffeckenroth.com. Arrangements by Groff-High Funeral Home, New Holland.