Rebecca S. Allgyer, 87, of 486 Hensel Road, Kinzers, died Monday, December 6, 2021 at her residence. Born in Leacock Township, she was the daughter of the late John and Lizzie Stoltzfus Allgyer. She was a clerk at a dry goods company and a member of the Old Order Amish Church.
She is survived by: brothers, Ben Allgyer of Narvon, Reuben husband of Sadie Petersheim Allgyer of Parkesburg; sister-in-law, Rebecca Stoltzfus Allgyer of Mill Hall; nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by: brothers, Henry and Stevie Allgyer; sisters, Emma Zook and Katie Fisher.
The funeral will be held on Wednesday, December 8, 2021 at 11:00 AM at 486 Hensel Road, Kinzers PA. Friends may call from the time of this notice till the service at the late home. Interment will be in Millwood Cemetery. Kindly omit flowers.
