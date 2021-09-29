Rebecca Ruth Holzinger (Becky) died peacefully on September 26, 2021 at the age of 67. Born in Lancaster on April 9, 1954 and raised in Lancaster County, she was the editor of the Lancaster Independent Press at the time of the Three-Mile Island incident, exposing the cover-up before other media outlets did. Afterwards she spent most of her adult life in Philadelphia, where she held a variety of positions in the insurance industry.
With Ronald Kingsboro she had a son, Chris, now 37, who was the light of her life. She published regularly on several websites that she created, pushing hard for transparency and accountability in all spheres of public life. These websites gave her great satisfaction until the end. Mental illness and personal struggles caused her to be estranged from her family in her later years, but she was reconciled with her siblings before her death. She was hospitalized with COVID-19 in March 2020 and diagnosed with small-cell lung cancer less than a year later.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Charles and Millicent Holzinger of Lancaster. She is survived by her son, Christopher Holzinger-Kingsboro (Karen Ota) of Los Angeles, California; and siblings, Emily Hausman (Rick) of Newbury, Vermont; Tom Holzinger of Botswana, Africa; Anne Holzinger of Minneapolis, Minnesota; and Steve Holzinger (Donna) of Sharon, Massachusetts. No service or memorial is being planned at this time. To share a memory of Becky, please visit: www.tjfluehr.com
