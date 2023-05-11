Rebecca N. Nolt, 85, of Ephrata, passed away on Tuesday, May 9, 2023, at her residence.
Born in New Holland to the late Paul and Rebecca (Nolt) Newswanger, she was the wife of the late Ivan H. Nolt.
Rebecca was a member of Conestoga Mennonite Church, Groffdale COnference.
Rebecca is survived by six sons, Paul, husband of Linda Nolt of Shippensburg, Elmer, husband of Irene Nolt of Alta Vista, IA, Harlan, husband of Anetta Nolt of Riceville, IA, Lawrence, husband of Martha Nolt of Ephrata, Leon, husband of Esther Nolt of Riceville, IA, Ivan, husband of Norma Nolt of Elma, IA; five daughters, Lucy Nolt of Alta Vista, IA, Mary, wife of Leon Weaver of Stanley, NY, Verna, wife of Nelson Martin of Withee, WI, Ella Nolt, at home, Arlene, wife of Lester Nolt of Leola; 76 grandchildren; 62 great-grandchildren; six brothers, Aaron Newswanger of New Holland, Harvey, husband of Ella Newswanger of Narvon, Levi, husband of Mary Newswanger of Delano, TN, Ivan, husband of Fannie Newswanger of Woodbury, Allan, husband of Lucinda Newswanger of New Holland, David, husband of Verna Newswanger of New Holland, and two sisters, Anna Martin of Ephrata, Mary Nolt of New Holland.
In addition to her husband, Ivan, and her parents, she was preceded in death by an infant son and daughter; a brother, Paul Newswanger; two brothers-in-law, and two sisters-in-law.
A viewing will be held on Sunday, May 14, 2023, from 2:00 PM to 5:00 PM at the residence of Lawrence Nolt, 407 Turtle Hill Road, Ephrata. Funeral services will be held on Monday, May 15, 2023, at 9:00 AM, at the residence of Lawrence Nolt, with further services at 9:30 AM, from Conestoga Mennonite Church, West Earl Township. Interment will take place in the adjoining church cemetery.
Kindly omit flowers.
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.
